McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $94.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

