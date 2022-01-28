McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $373,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

