MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Down 92.2% in January

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the December 31st total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDH Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in MDH Acquisition by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.