Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

