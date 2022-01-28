Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 176 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $361.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

