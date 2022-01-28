Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 25,246 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 234.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

