Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 670 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.