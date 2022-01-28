Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

