Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.96 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $222.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the lowest is $220.13 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,467. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

