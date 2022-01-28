Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $294.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

