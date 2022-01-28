Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

