Methanex’s (MX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

