Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 923,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MBOT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.35. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
