Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 923,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.35. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

