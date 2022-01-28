Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

