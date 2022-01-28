Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

