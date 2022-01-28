Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $386.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $376.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

MSFT opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.31 and its 200 day moving average is $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

