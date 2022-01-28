MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $341.09 and last traded at $339.85. Approximately 24,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 612,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.45.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.