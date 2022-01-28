Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $453,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $196.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

