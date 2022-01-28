Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $1.65 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $21.28 or 0.00057083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 489,049 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.