Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Cap of $7.99 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $7.99 million and $685,972.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $382.94 or 0.01023620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,875 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.