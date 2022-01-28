Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,592. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mitek Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

