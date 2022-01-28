Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 518.5% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MIELY opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.