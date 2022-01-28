Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 22,230 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE DUOL opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 292,626 shares of company stock worth $28,605,647 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

