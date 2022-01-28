Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TNL opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.