Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

XPEV stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

