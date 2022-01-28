Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,690 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $73.65 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.