Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,461 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

