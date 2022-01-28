Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $488.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $357.73 and a fifty-two week high of $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.05.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

