Mizuho Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $105.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.99 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.