Mizuho Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 341,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

