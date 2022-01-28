Mizuho Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $35.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.