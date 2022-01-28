MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,971. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

