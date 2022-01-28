MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

