Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 8.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $164.87. Approximately 156,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,355,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,763,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

