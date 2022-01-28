Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 8.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $164.87. Approximately 156,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,355,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.54.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,763,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
