Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Momo has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

