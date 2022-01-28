Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. 12,175,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

