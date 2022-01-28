MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 96,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.20. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

