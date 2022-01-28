Morgan Stanley Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG increased its position in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.