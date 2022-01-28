Morgan Stanley Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.