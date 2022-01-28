Morgan Stanley Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $140.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 169,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

