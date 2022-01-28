Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $313,841.52 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MORN stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

