Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB1) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,295.40 ($17.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £689.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.16.
In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($387.21). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,157.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 189 shares of company stock worth $249,070.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.