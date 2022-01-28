Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 3,281.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,215 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Motive Capital by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOTV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 76,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Motive Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

