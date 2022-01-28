Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) PT Raised to C$0.15

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a positive return on equity of 52.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

