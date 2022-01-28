Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. Mplx has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 153,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.