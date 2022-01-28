Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

