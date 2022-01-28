Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

