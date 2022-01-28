Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.