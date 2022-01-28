Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

