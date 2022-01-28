Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,288 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SLQT opened at $6.86 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

